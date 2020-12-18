Bonnie Lee Lofgren

Bonnie Lofgren of Cambridge passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Levande Walker Methodist in Cambridge at the age of 88. Bonnie Lee Payne was born April 29, 1932 to Art and Beverly (Hodges) Payne in Charlotte, Michigan. Bonnie is survived by her children Jeff (Pam) Lofgren of Springfield, Missouri, Dan (Kris) Lofgren of Princeton, Shelley (Dan) Peetz of Isanti; seven grandchildren: Peter (Sarah) Lofgren, Christopher (Kristina) Lofgren, Britta (Derek) Noble, Michael Lofgren, Tanner Peetz, Clint (Krissy) Peetz, Bailey (James) Cameron; 18 great-grandchildren: Isaak, Emma, Trevor, Tanner, Dean, Eve, Charlie, Mae, Luke, Summit, Camilla, Jarek, Kaylee, Braxton, Zoey, Jimi, Chandler, Ellie; siblings Bob (Shirley) Payne of Homosassa, Florida, Bob Thurgaland of Ocala, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Myron “Mike” Lofgren; sister Reta (Dick) Stahl; brother Roger Thurgaland; granddaughter Paula Lofgren. Special thanks to the staff at Walker Methodist Levande Memory Care and Ecumen Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Bonnie. And we will forever be grateful to Pam Gulbranson, Lisa Pfaff, Krista McCormick, Kara Blonigen and Nita Lyngen for the love and care they provided for both our folks for many years. Private services are planned with the interment taking place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Harris. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
