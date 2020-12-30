Bonna Edmonds, 81, died Nov. 22, 2020 in San Diego. She was born April 13, 1939 in Princeton, MN to Earl and Lula Edmonds. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1957. After high school, she lived and worked for a short time in Minneapolis and Denver before moving to San Diego, CA where she spent the remainder of her life. Prior to her retirement Bonna (known as Bunny to her family) worked for twenty years in the tour/transportation industry. She was a very active member of a San Diego church community for 40 years where she sang in their choir until just the last year. Music was a big part of her life having sung for many years with the Sweet Adelines chorale group and in 2010 having performed at Carnegie Hall with another choral group. She was a cheerleader in high school and continued to be an avid sports fan for the remainder of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Mary Ann (Pierce), Ford, John and Goldie (Hansen). She is survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside memorial service next summer at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, MN.
