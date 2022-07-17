John "Bill" William Wright of Milaca, MN departed his earthly home at 87 years of age, to enter his heavenly home on July 15, 2022. There were two things he loved the most: first the Lord, and second, his family.
He was born in Alliance, Nebraska on May 11, 1935, and grew up on a ranch in western South Dakota. He rode horseback to his little country school. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1953. He was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany where he was a competitive sharpshooter.
When he returned from the Army he met Norma, the love of his life, at the little country church. They married in 1962 and he farmed in Mitchell, SD. They then purchased their first farm in Milaca, MN where they lived for 44 years, raising three children and beef cattle. He also worked outside the home doing factory work, driving fuel truck, and for the Mille Lacs County Highway Dept. After "retirement," he worked as a Bailiff at Mille Lacs County Courthouse. He also served on Borgholm Township Board.
His faith was very important to him, and he wanted to share the love of Christ with everyone he met and tried to live his life to the glory of God. He was a member of Milaca C&MA Church. He taught Sunday School, served on the Elder/Deacon Boards, and was an active member of the Gideons, including jail ministry. If he could say one thing it would be that Salvation comes from Christ's shed blood and when we confess our sins and believe in Him, He is faithful and just to save us. Because of Christ's promises, we rejoice that we will see Bill again one day in Heaven.
He loved his family, but especially his grandchildren, and in the past year, his great grandsons.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma (Williamson); children: Ken Wright (Laurie), Lori Freichels (Dave), Brad Wright (Kara); grandchildren: Leah Freichels, Colin Freichels (Hanna), Kailee Kolade (Segun), Marissa Kuik (Drew), Lauren Hutton (Jorde), Logan Wright, Brady Wright; great grandchildren: Gideon Kolade, Simon Kuik, Calvin Hutton and baby Freichels (Nov. 2022); siblings: Elaine Atz, Ron Wright (Anita), Audrey Ebsen.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Lavonne Wright.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Milaca Alliance Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.