A celebration of life for Betty Jean Berghuis, age 89, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11 AM at Milaca Alliance Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
If you Knew Betty, you would know these things:
If you knew Betty, you'd know she was born in Quamba, Minnesota on November 30, 1932 to Edward and Mildred Soderstrom. She was the only daughter in the middle of a house of four sons. She graduated from Mora High School and shortly after graduating, she worked in Minneapolis as a comptometer operator. She loved skating, gardening, cooking and playing games. Betty was loved and admired for her kindness, integrity and beauty.
If you knew Betty, you would know how much she loved and was loved by her husband, Lyle Berghuis, for 64 beautiful years before he was called home in 2015. Together they raised five children who adored her and built a beautiful life and home in Milaca with the help of her brothers. If you knew Betty Jean (Soderstrom) Berghuis, you'd know she was fun, kind and amazingly stunning. Betty met Lyle Berghuis while roller skating and they married in 1952. Early in their marriage, Betty helped Lyle at his grocery store, Lyle's Red & White. Betty made everything fun and educational, from camping and water sports, to gardening and creating trails throughout their property for their grandkids. Betty always had everything anyone would need on hand, from skates and mittens, to "creative" swimwear. Betty was an amazing cook - especially her "not fussy" Swedish meals. Betty made each of her children and grandchildren feel as if there was nothing more important than them.
If you knew Betty, you'd know she looked good in olive green because it matched her beautiful olive eyes. If you knew Betty in her later years, you would hear her Swedish in word and song. Betty was always happy and grateful for everything in her life, from her family and good food, to a warm bed and roof over her head.
If you knew Betty, you'd know that she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all her heart and it was her most important relationship. Betty taught Sunday school for 50+ years at Milaca Alliance Church to hundreds of children as well as her own children and grandkids because she wanted them to have a relationship with Jesus as well.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Lyle Berghuis; her parents, Edward and Mildred Soderstrom; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Arlen and Gloria Soderstrom, Russ and Ginny Soderstrom, Ronald Soderstrom and Merlin Soderstrom; her in-laws, Neal and Abby Berghuis and sister-in-law, Elaine Moes and brother-in-law, Marlen and Edwin Berghuis.
Betty is survived and loved by her children, LARRY (Lynnwood, WA), DAVID (Sandy, Mequon, WI), DIANE (Scott Slocum, Essex, VT), DEBBIE (Doug Vedders , Onamia MN), and DONNA (Brian Maki, Zimmerman, MN); 17 grandchildren, Brent Wilson, Brian and Jon Carter, Joshua, Jacob, Kaelee (Petrini) and Jared Berghuis, Sarah (McNulty), Dayna (Davis), Adam Slocum, Michael, Angela (Helle), Mitchel and Steven Vedders, Rachel (Lindner), Rebekah (Johnson) and Ben Maki and their spouses; 30 (and counting) great-grandkids; in-laws, Judy Soderstrom and Ione Soderstrom, Harriet Berghuis, Wes and Bev Berghuis and John Moes.
Lord, you so graciously blessed us with Mom/Betty for almost 90 years. Thank you for giving us these treasured years with her and for all she taught us. We miss you Mom/Grandma! Mom, thank you for leaving your fingerprint on our lives and we are thankful you made sure we will see you again.
If you knew Betty, you'd know that she didn't want to draw attention to herself or make anything fussy about her, so she would be humbled by everyone's kind words. If you knew Betty, you know for certain that she is celebrating eternity with her Jesus!
