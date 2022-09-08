Betty Ann House

Betty House passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge MN on August 20, 2022.
Betty was born to Robert and Myrtle (Nystedt) Olson on July 22nd 1939 in Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. In 1961 she married her sweetheart Harold House from Princeton. They lived in Columbia Heights until building their home in Princeton in 1975 where they raised their 2 boys Harold Jr and Nathan.
Betty was a devoted wife and mother and when her boys got older she found her calling. She worked at the Princeton Elim Home for 20+ years caring for all the residents and made such a difference in their lives. She loved each and every one of them along with her co workers.
Betty was a talented seamstress and there was nothing she couldn't sew. All her uniforms were made by her and she sewed for her family and friends. Everything she sewed was with love and was beautiful.
She loved cooking, baking, canning and finding new recipes to try. Betty was an amazing pianist and could play hymns on the organ perfectly. She loved taking drives in the country and listening to Alan Jackson & Willie Nelson. But by far, she loved spending time with her family. Her 3 grandchildren meant the world to her.
Betty was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was the life of the party and could make everyone smile without even trying. She had a kind and beautiful heart. She will be deeply missed and will not be forgotten.
Betty is along side her husband of 51 years Harold, her parents and brother Bob.
She is survived by her sons Harold Jr (Nancy) House of Barron WI and Nathan (Susie) House of Princeton. Grandchildren Ellie & Reed House of Princeton and Daniel House of Barron WI.
Sister In Laws Carol (Dale) Hamner of Princeton, Leone (Bob) Blair of Blaine, Judy House (Late Bill Jr) of Princeton, Mary Olson of Las Vegas Nevada, Cousin Mary Nystedt of KY.
