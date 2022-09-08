Betty Ann House

Betty House passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge MN on August 20, 2022.

Betty was born to Robert and Myrtle (Nystedt) Olson on July 22nd 1939 in Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1957. In 1961 she married her sweetheart Harold House from Princeton. They lived in Columbia Heights until building their home in Princeton in 1975 where they raised their 2 boys Harold Jr and Nathan.

