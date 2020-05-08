Betty Lou Anderson, age 81, of Milaca, passed away on May 3, 2020. Private interment was held at Forest Hill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Betty was born November 24, 1938 in Hector, MN to Clifford and Martha (Hawes) Wilken. She moved with her family to a farm in Page Township in 1948. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1956. Betty married Amon Ra Anderson on December 22, 1956. She worked on the farm with her husband and when he retired from farming in 1990, she began working at Koch’s Hardware. She retired in 2008 after working for 19 years. She filled many volunteer roles serving as Hayland Township clerk, working with the Milaca Food Shelf and Milaca Museum and helping as a 4-H leader when her children were young. Betty was a very active member of the Milaca United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women’s group. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ra and sister, Alice Sanford. She is survived by her son, Aaron Anderson (Vickie); daughters, Karrie Anderson and Kala (Anderson) Kolkind; grandchildren, Jesse Juell (Kelley), Adam Anderson (Lindsey), Evan Anderson, Alan Juell, Steven Juell and Hali Kolkind; great-grandchildren Johnathan Anderson, Mason Anderson, Rowan Juell, Catherine Juell, Hayden Vanderpoel and Orin Vanderpoel; sister, Carol Timmer; also by many other relatives and friends.
