Bette Lee Dunn, age 94 of Princeton, Minnesota, died peacefully at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights on August 16, 2022, her children by her side.
She was born March 11,1928 in Minneapolis to Lloyd and Blanche Lee. She grew up in Detroit Lakes and later graduated from Fargo High School. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Hamline University and taught English and theater at Minneapolis Southwest High School, Cambridge High School, and Princeton High School. She married Dr. Paul Hedenstrom in 1950 and they had two children. Paul died suddenly in 1969. In 1972, she married Robert G. Dunn, and with his five children they had seven teenagers together! Bette enjoyed working in politics, the theater, cross-country skiing, her bridge club, and her books. She was an avid swimmer and a doting grandmother. She and her husband Bob traveled the world together in their later years.
She was preceded in death by both of her wonderful husbands, her parents, her sister Donna Jensen, and cousin Barbara Bond.
She is survived by her children Robert (Victoria) Hedenstrom and Mary (Roland) Leirmo; also, stepchildren Ruth Dunn (Steven White), Susan Dunn (Chase Van Gorder), George Dunn (Donna Harris), Libby (Nathan) DunnQuery, Bill Dunn (Sara Damon); 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Memorials can be made by donor's choice or to the First Congregational Church in Princeton, Minnesota. A family service was held for Bette on October 2, 2022.
