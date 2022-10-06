Bette Lee Dunn

Bette Lee Dunn, age 94 of Princeton, Minnesota, died peacefully at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights on August 16, 2022, her children by her side.

She was born March 11,1928 in Minneapolis to Lloyd and Blanche Lee. She grew up in Detroit Lakes and later graduated from Fargo High School. She went on to earn her teaching degree from Hamline University and taught English and theater at Minneapolis Southwest High School, Cambridge High School, and Princeton High School. She married Dr. Paul Hedenstrom in 1950 and they had two children. Paul died suddenly in 1969. In 1972, she married Robert G. Dunn, and with his five children they had seven teenagers together! Bette enjoyed working in politics, the theater, cross-country skiing, her bridge club, and her books. She was an avid swimmer and a doting grandmother. She and her husband Bob traveled the world together in their later years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.