Bernard "Benny" Reineccius, age 81 of Milaca, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland, Princeton.
Services are pending. For updated information and obituary condolences, please go to williamsdingmann.com.
Bernard "Benny" Reineccius, age 81 of Milaca, MN, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland, Princeton.
Services are pending. For updated information and obituary condolences, please go to williamsdingmann.com.
Bernard Elmo was born to Elmo and Ruth (Olson) Reineccius on March 20, 1941, in Princeton. He attended Princeton High School. Bernard served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Judith Swanson in 1965. Together they raised their three sons, and later they divorced. Benny was a welder by trade. He attended Milaca Evangelical Free Church. In his younger years, Benny was obsessed with drag racing. He also enjoyed antiques, working on cars, river and ice fishing, watching the Minnesota Gophers and Vikings, and hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of his sons and will be greatly missed as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.
Benny is survived by his sons, Richard (Gretchen) of Princeton, Dean (Sandy) of Foreston, and Greg (Carrie) of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Kate, Emily, Nathan, Natalie, and Naomi; great-grandchildren, Henry and Oliver; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Reese William; and sisters, Linda, Pauline, and Maxine.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.