Ben Broberg, age 96 of Redwood Falls, MN passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. A private family memorial service will follow. Interment will be in the St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery in Bode, IA. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK and practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Ben Broberg was born November 14, 1923 to Erick and Sophie (Mollan) Broberg in Milaca, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1943. Ben served in the United States Navy and then continued his education at the University of Minnesota. On September 11, 1949, Ben married Astrid Dale in Bode, IA. One year later, they settled in Redwood Falls, where Ben began his teaching career of almost 40 years. He was the Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor at Redwood Falls High School. Ben was honored with an induction to the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in April 2018. In 1965, Ben began fulfilling his vision when he moved his family to a farm southeast of town. Here he found room to pursue the science and art of nurturing trees, plants and hybrids, so they could grow into a diverse and ecologically-balanced environment. In recent years, memories of time spent on the farm helped sustain Ben as he made plans to return, after he got his left leg working again. With a farmer’s optimism, Ben always looked forward to getting better and returning to the land. Ben is survived by his children: William, Thomas (Sharon), James (David), Scott (Michelle); AFS-son Domicio Arruda Camara; grandchildren: Donna, Erick, Benjamin, and Kevin; great-grandchildren: Natilie, Adem, Rorrick, Lilith, Marvin and William; sisters Bonna and Helen; special family friend Sue Hancock; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Sophie, wife Dale, and son Eric.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.