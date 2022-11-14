Barton Swanson, age 87, of Ogilvie, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022.
Funeral services held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Burial with full military honors following at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
Barton Wayne Swanson was born March 9, 1935 to Walter and Nancy Swanson in St. Cloud, MN. He attended grade school in Foreston and graduated from Milaca High School in 1953. He served in the Army National Guard for eight years. Barton worked at Benton Communications for thirty years until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Emogene "Jean" Thompson in Mora, MN in 1987. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He loved his place in the woods with the wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Emogene; two step-sons, Jeff (Julie) of Georgia and James (Dwyna) of Hawaii and one step-daughter, Jeanette (Terry) of Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nancy.
