Barry A. Oskey passed away in the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA on November 13, 2020 at the age of 64 due to massive pulmonary embolism. He will be greatly missed for his immense caring way of always seeing the good in others. His commitment and love for Jesus was endless. Barry will be laid to rest next to our parents, Kenneth J. and Vivian Oskey. A family graveside gathering is planned for August 21, 2021 at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN. Memorials can be made to a local food pantry. Please wear masks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.