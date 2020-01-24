Barbara Vork Fischer, age 58 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter K’lynn, her parents David and Joanne Vork, and her brother Brian. Her Celebration of Life was on January 18th at the Freshwaters Methodist Church in Princeton, MN.
Barbara Vork Fischer
