Barbara Frances Olson, age 84, passed away on December 31, 2021.
Barb was born on September 8, 1937 in Wahkon, MN, to Joel and Ida (Nyrell) Olson. Barb spent her early childhood residing in Wahkon, MN. Barb moved on to reside in Elk River, MN with Lutheran Social Services. Barb was employed with Options, Inc. in Big Lake, MN and happily retired in November 2018.
Barb enjoyed having her coffee and going out to eat with her friends and family. Barb will be remembered by her sense of humor, spunky attitude, and her love of singing. She also loved getting pampered and making sure her appearance was impeccable.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joel and Ida (Nyrell) Olson and her siblings Lloyd Olson, Robert Olson, and Lorraine Blake.
Burial held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.