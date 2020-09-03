A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1150 Robin Lane SW, Alexandria, MN, for Barbara Jo Schjei who passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Burial will be in the Hudson Cemetery, Alexandria. Barb was born to Delbert and Marilyn (Johnson) Kluver in Rockford, IL. Barb graduated from Jefferson High School and received her Associates Degree to be an Occupational Therapy Assistant from Anoka Hennepin College. Barb married Tim Schjei on August 7, 1987, in Alexandria. Barb worked as a client services representative at Fairview Specialty Care, Princeton. Barb enjoyed riding her Rocky Mountain Horse, Bonnie, gardening, flowers, and riding motorcycles with Tim. Barb is survived by her husband, Tim Schjei; daughters, Teila (Jeremy) Douglas of Jordon and Mariah Schjei of Alexandria; son, Adam Schjei of Princeton; two grandchildren, Nora and Bennett Douglas; and sisters, Jude Hunke of Minneapolis, Denise (Jim) Kraft of Alexandria, and Janice (Kevin) Johnson of Farwell. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Kluver; and sister, Gayle Kluver.
