HERO: a person who is admired for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.
Oftentimes, when we think of a hero, we think of a fictional character like Superman, but for the family of Barb Johnson, she is their hero.
Barbara Lynn (Walters) Johnson of Milaca was born to Gary (Karen) Walters and Esther (Leroy) Thompson. She is the sister to Debera (Les) Mazo, Ken Walters, Bo (Tammy) Walters, Stephanie Walters, and Jake Walters. She is the wife to Kevon Johnson and stepmother to Justin (Kate) Johnson, Clinton (Giselda) Johnson, and Brandon Johnson. Barb is the most incredible mother to Melissa Hanson, Brittani (Travis) Helget, Dakota (Kyle) Foote, and Tabitha Dietz.
Above all, Barb is the loving grandmother to 22 grandchildren, whom she adored. Her saying was that grandkids were always welcome, but their parents were by appointment only. Whether it was their late-night snacks or early morning coffee dates, Barb loved spending time with the grands.
Barb passed away on January 28, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Esther Thompson, stepson Justin Johnson, many aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, dad, stepmother, stepdad, and many, many friends.
Funeral services will be held on February 9, 2023, at the New Life Church of Princeton. Visitation will begin at 1pm, followed by the service at 2pm. There will be desserts and refreshments to follow.
