A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Barbara “Barb” J. Mortensen, age 70 of Clear Lake, who passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Clear Lake. Barbara Jean Mortensen was born on September 22, 1949 to Henrich and Mary Ann (Kutney) Menning in Minneapolis. She married Richard “Sporty” Mortensen and lived most of their lives in Clear Lake. Barb had numerous jobs through out her life, but retired from ECM Publishers, Inc. as a Supervisor. She enjoyed going to the casino, quilting, gardening, celebrating holidays, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. Barb was a strong, spiritual woman who loved to laugh and was proud of her family. Barb is survived by her sons, Lance of Clear Lake and Nathan “Oger” (Renee) of Clear Lake; siblings, Henry of North Carolina and Jean (Bob) of Arizona; and grandchildren, Vincent of Buffalo, Dalton of Buffalo, and Zoee of Clear Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; siblings, Cathleen, Robert, Elizabeth, Donald, and Mary Kay; and grandchildren, Katarina, Hunter and Ryker. Obituary and Guest Book available online at: www.williamsdingmann.com.
