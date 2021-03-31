Barbara "Barb" J. Miller

Barbara Jean Miller of Princeton, MN passed away peacefully at home of natural causes with family by her side on March 24, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born March 6, 1937 in Long Beach, CA to Charles and Thelma Fitzgerald. She was married to Allen “Chuck” Miller on July 3, 1953 in Freeport, IL. After moving several times, they settled down in Princeton in 1966, where they wanted to raise their four children. Barb worked different jobs over the years, eventually retiring from Princeton McDonald’s at the age of 83, after 25+ years of dedication. There she delighted in seeing familiar faces and watching generations of customers and coworkers grow. She enjoyed watching and attending Nascar races, reading and spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Allen Jr. and Michael, and other dear relatives. She is survived by her son Terry and his wife Vicki of Avon, MN; her daughter Darla of Princeton, MN; 11 grandchildren and their spouses; 18 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Cindy and Ruth; brother-in-law Bill; sisters-in-law Evelyn “Evie” and Sharon “Tillie”; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family service will be held graveside on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11-2 in the backroom of the Princeton VFW. Please practice Covid guidelines.
