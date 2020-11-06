Audrey Jeanette Batty

Audrey Batty, age 87, of Milaca, MN passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020. For anyone wanting to give a memorial gift, Audrey’s wishes were for donations to Milaca Trinity Luther Church youth. Audrey (Halvin) Batty was born on November 2, 1933 in Minneapolis and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. She graduated in 1951 from Central High in Minneapolis and then worked for Honeywell for three years before moving to Seattle, WA. She met her first husband in Seattle, with whom she had three boys – Carl, Chad, and Rusty (Stephen) Stark. Audrey moved to San Jose, CA where she divorced and was a single mother for five years while working at Wells Fargo. In 1968 Audrey met the love of her life, Aaron Batty whom was a widower with four children – Barbara, June, Bill and Jim. Audrey and Aaron married in 1969 and moved to Milaca, Minnesota in 1973 to farm with their five boys. They retired from farming 1978, when they purchased and operated a dry cleaners for 20 years. Before retiring in 2007, Audrey worked in the motor vehicles licensing office for 15 years and at the Grand Casino for 16 years. Audrey lived a life grounded in her faith for the lord and was an active member of the Milaca Trinity Lutheran church for 46 years where she sang in the choir and was a leader and member in many of the church’s women’s groups. She was very active in the community partaking in Legion and VFW auxiliaries and brought great joy to many through her enduring friendship and love. Audrey died on November 4, 2020 and is survived by her sister Patricia Nelson (Carl), son Chad Stark, step-daughters Barb Conner (Rick) and June Shiles, step-son Jim Batty (Jenny), five grandchildren – Shawn Stark, Jessie More (Jason), Jacqulyn Stark, Sterling Stark, and Charles Stark, seven step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was succeeded in death by her parents Arvid and Pearl Halvin, brother Lloyd Halvin, sister Barbara Sorenson, husband of 41 years Aaron Batty, step-son Bill Batty, and sons Rusty and Carl Stark.
Audrey Jeanette Batty
Loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend
