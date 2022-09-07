Audree Alter

Audree A. Alter, age 89 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
Audree Ann Alter was born April 21, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Alton "Bud" and Ruth V. Larson. Audree grew up in many different places, but all in the Minneapolis area. She attended North High School until her Senior year, when she transferred to Milaca High School, graduating there. On February 17, 1951, she was united in marriage to Reid Alter Jr. at St. Petri Church in North Minneapolis. Audree and Reid started married life together in Milaca, so she could finish high school, and Reid farmed. They then moved to Mpls. to live with her parents while Reid worked at the Pine Bend Refinery. In 1955, the family moved back to the Milaca area to farm and Audree worked at the Mille Lacs County Times. In 1960, Reid was hired by the State of Minnesota as a Refuge Patrolman, which included another move to "the Refuge," south of Isle. Audree worked as a surgical tech at the Mora Hospital. In 1971, Reid entered the Warden Service as a Minnesota State Conservation Officer, and accepted the station in Sauk Centre. Audree was thrilled to finally being back in town.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Audree loved time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed being part of Gradatum along with her work at the Sauk Centre Hospital in surgery and also her volunteer work with Hospice. Audree loved her adopted Game Warden trainees and their families. She will be forever remembered for her gravy making skills and her brownies with fudge frosting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 72 years, Reid Alter, Jr. of Sauk Centre; daughter, Christine Zitur (Tom) Sauk Rapids; son, Steven (Lois) Long Prairie; grandchildren, Matthew (Stacey) Osterholt of Sartell and Laura (Cole) Hedlund of Sauk Rapids; great-grandchildren, Elena, Allyson Wyatt, Audree, and William; sisters, Joyce (Jim) Pearson of New Hope and Maryann (Louie) Rowell of Aitkin; and many loving relatives and friends.
Audree was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Nicholas Osterholt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Plant a Tree in Audree's memory.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
