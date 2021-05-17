Arthur "Dick" Richard Fritsen

Dick Fritsen, age 94, formerly of Princeton, MN, passed away April 30, 2021 at York Gardens Senior Living. Dick was born November 20, 1926 in Minneapolis to Hans C. and Alice Fritsen. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII, and married Jean Johnson on April 2, 1949. Dick was a Painting and Decorating Contractor for many years. He enjoyed taking photographs, developing them and printing out copies for family and his many friends. Other hobbies included playing golf, pool and winters in Arizona. Preceded in death by wife Jean and sisters Evelyn Murray and Ruth Bloomquist. Survived by daughters Sandy Fritsen, Carol Carlson and Janet Sue (Jim) Flanders; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces and many cherished friends. Private family service and interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
