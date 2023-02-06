Arthur A. Frerich

Arthur A. Frerich, age 80, of Faribault, MN, and formerly of Milaca, MN, passed away February 4, 2023, at Pleasant View Estates in Faribault.

Arthur Anthony was born on January 9, 1943, in St. Cloud, MN, to Arthur Raymond and Lorraine (Malisheske) Frerich. He graduated from Milaca High School with the class of 1961 and served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1964, he moved to Faribault and worked for 34 years at the Faribault Regional Center.

