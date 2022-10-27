Arlyn "Joe" Peterson was born on November 14, 1938 in Pease, MN, the only child of Albertha and Clifford Peterson. "Chicken Joe" worked hard with his parents for 34 years on a farm outside of Milaca. He was proud to share stories of raising a rotating 28,000 chickens in two large barns on the farm for the Jack Frost Company. They kept the chickens to the age of 7 weeks and 4 days, as at 8 weeks they were too big.

He also enjoyed traveling with his parents in their travel trailer to Arizona for 13 winters. Joe and his parents moved into town in 1992, and he took pride of his home and was a good neighbor to everyone. Joe was a very social guy - he never forgot your name or your story. He always enjoyed a beer or a "Knooper" (Brandy/water with a cube of ice) with friends.

