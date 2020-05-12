We wish we could celebrate and remember Arlene together, but cannot safely do so at this time. Thank you for taking a moment to remember her with us. Arlene was born north of Princeton, Minnesota in a place called Bogus Creek. Her family moved to Minneapolis when she was young and then returned north to Princeton where she met and married Robert Patten. She would eventually return to NE Minneapolis where she would live for over 50 years in the same little house on 7th Street. Arlene was a baker, crafter, traveler, volunteer, storyteller, and founding member of St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Columbia Heights. She was smart, funny, and determined; she was more than this, of course, and many different things to those who loved and knew her. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Otto Rick; brothers, Howard and Thomas and husband, Robert. Arlene is survived by her six children, Sharon (Dave) Pierce, Carol (John) Gretz, Joyce (Albert) Aitkin, James (Trish) Patten, Rose Patten (Randy Jumbeck), Susan (Dan) Skalicky; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. We are grateful for your presence in her life and though we are apart, the memories we have of Arlene and our affection for her bring us together in spirit. Please help us honor her life by saying a prayer, planting a flower, helping a neighbor or friend – whatever fills your heart with joy and purpose. We were lucky to get to love her for so long.
Arlene Joyce Patten, Age 90
November 18, 1929 – April 28, 2020
