Ardy Strandberg of Princeton passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 97. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow services at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. Ardis Evelyn Remus was born May 17, 1922, to the late Adolph and Lillie Remus. On January 30, 1943, she married Richard Melvin “Mel” Strandberg, and they were together for over 50 years. Ardy worked for many years as an optometrist assistant in the Princeton area, where she made her home with Mel. Ardy is survived by her son, Richard Strandberg, Jr. and wife Berniece of Rolla, MO; one granddaughter, Kristin Strandberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mel on Dec. 22, 1994; and her two sisters, LaVerne Seth and JoAnn Matz. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Zion’s Cemetery Perpetualization, or any other charitable place in remembrance of Ardy.
Ardy E. Strandberg
Service information
Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
5972 70th Ave.
Princeton, MN 55371
Dec 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
5972 70th Ave.
Princeton, MN 55371
