Ardeth “Ardy” M. Johnson

We lost our beloved mother, and heaven gained an angel. Ardeth “Ardy” Marie Johnson passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on February 14, 2021. In the days and moments preceding death, she was surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren. She was never alone. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Ardy was born on April 19, 1936 in Starbuck, to Alex and Aletha (Herbst) Kapsner. At the age of 10, the family relocated to Princeton, MN. For the next 63 years, she resided in this small town, forging friendships that would last a lifetime. She married her high school sweetheart, John “Russell” Fischer, and they went on to have three children. After a catastrophic car accident, Russ was bound by a wheelchair for the remainder of his life. Ardy worked tirelessly at two different area hospitals throughout this time. In addition, she took care of Russ and raised three small children. Through strength, determination, and complete selflessness, Ardy fulfilled all of these roles with grace. After yet another setback to Russ’ physical condition, the decision was made that his care was too substantial for him to remain home. Though they ended their marriage, they remained good friends until Russ passed away in 1994. Ardy worked as a medical technologist for many years at three area hospitals, and later worked as a purchaser for Crystal Cabinets. Her wit and humor made her a favorite among colleagues at work. In 2009, upon retirement, she moved to Sartell and enjoyed life in her new home. She made many new and special friends who remained in close contact with her until her passing. She married the love of her life, Ken Johnson, in June of 1993, after a long courtship. They enjoyed traveling out west, fishing, and watching all sports. They were the most content in one another’s company. The gift of love they shared with each other was a bond that not even death could break. Ardy enjoyed reading, gardening, spending time with friends, playing cards, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her grandsons and attending their sporting events. Her greatest enjoyment was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren were her loves, and she spent as much time as she could with them. They had an incredibly strong bond. After Ken’s passing, they sustained her. Ardy was independent, determined, funny, caring, and undeniably strong. She will be forever loved and missed. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Kevin) Andrews of Nevis, MN, Laurie Le Bon of Minneapolis, MN, David (Dana) Fischer of Sartell, MN; grandsons, Jack Fischer (Tanya Connerty) of Denver, CO and Patrick Fischer of Woodbury; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Kapsner of New York; brother-in-law, Richard Struck of Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Aletha; her husbands, Russ Fischer and Ken Johnson; brothers, Chuck (Theresa) Kapsner and Adrian (Jackie) Kapsner; and sister, Kathy Struck. Obituary, Guest Book, and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.