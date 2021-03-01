April Rose Unger, age 59, of Milaca, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. In keeping with April’s wishes, no services will be held. She was born August 2, 1961 in Mora, MN to Ralph and Lillian (Kiel) Unger. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Unger; sisters, Valerie and LaVonne and brother, Gary. She will be loved and missed by her mother, Lillian Unger; siblings, Ronald (Sherry), Virginia (Greg), Luann, Anita, Brett (Jeanette) and also by many nieces, nephews. Other siblings, Rhonda (Jim), Stacey (Jeff) and Bart (Becky).

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.