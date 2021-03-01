April Rose Unger, age 59, of Milaca, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. In keeping with April’s wishes, no services will be held. She was born August 2, 1961 in Mora, MN to Ralph and Lillian (Kiel) Unger. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Unger; sisters, Valerie and LaVonne and brother, Gary. She will be loved and missed by her mother, Lillian Unger; siblings, Ronald (Sherry), Virginia (Greg), Luann, Anita, Brett (Jeanette) and also by many nieces, nephews. Other siblings, Rhonda (Jim), Stacey (Jeff) and Bart (Becky).
