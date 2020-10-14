Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony Kunst, age 87, of Milaca, formerly of Ogilvie, was held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Kathryn’s Catholic Church in Ogilvie. Interment followed at the parish cemetery. Anthony John Kunst was born December 17, 1932 to Frank and Ida (Santema) Kunst. He was united in marriage to Mary Jansen on August 21, 1953 and they were blessed with seven children. He loved working his farm, listening to Johnny Cash music, hunting and spoiling all the kids with candy. Anthony passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Milaca Elim Home. He is survived by his children, Barb (Gordy) Ranta, Kathy (George) Hampey, Diane (Bill) Garceau and Doug (Denise) Kunst; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Laurie Kunst; Dennis’s girlfriend, Cheryl Bos; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sons, Mike, Dennis and infant son, Richard; sisters, Margaret Bauer and Mary Kreger and brothers, Bill, Henry, Frank, Bob and Bernard.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.