A Celebration of Life for Anna Margaret Swedin, age 92, of Milaca, will be held at 2 .m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Vi sitation will take place from 1 – 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday. Private interment will take place at a later date. The service will be live streamed on the Milaca Free Church YouTube page. From the children of Anna Swedin: Jesus ushered Mom into God’s presence on January 29, 2021. Mom was born on August 10, 1928 to John and Elizabeth (Dorpinghaus) Baumgartner. She was the 8th of 9 children. Her family farmed in the Becker area before buying a farm of their own near Foreston. Mom married our dad Mel on May 10, 1949 in Foreston. They settled on a farm south of town where Mom began her first career of raising 5 children, many chickens, and an annual abundance of vegetables in our huge garden. Dad ran his business in town and raised Hereford cattle on the farm. After moving the family to Milaca, Mom started her second career at Elim Home where she worked in the activities department. Her third career revolved around food. She worked as a waitress, cook and caterer. She was an excellent cook as well as a baker, and we are glad that others were able to enjoy her talents. Mom was involved in her churches, St. Mary’s and St. Louis, where she served in many capacities. She was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary, cooking at the club and marching with the color guard in local parades. Family and friends were important to Mom. Many weekend nights would find Mom and Dad playing cards with friends while all the kids played together. Most Sunday afternoons were spent with our aunts and uncles. Mom worked hard and taught us the value of work. She made sure we were in church every Sunday and modeled the importance of faith. Mom is survived by her children: Patty and Jerry Broschofsky, Mike and Suzy Swedin, Sharon Strack, and Scott and Mary Swedin, as well as 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mel, our brother Greg, her sisters Mary and Marcella (Sally), brothers Clarence (Casey), Ray, Bernard, Roderick, Anthony and Jimmy, and all of her brothers and sisters-in-law. Memorials are preferred to Elim Meadows where Mom was lovingly and compassionately cared for in her final years. We would like to thank the staff of Fairview Hospice for the comfort and support they provided in Mom’s final weeks.
