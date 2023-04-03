Anna Marie Clara (Westholter) Sieg, age 86 of Milaca, passed away peacefully at Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care facility on February 20, 2023.
Born November 21, 1936 to Rodger and Anna (Meyer) Westholter in Albertville, MN, Wright County, she was the youngest of nine siblings.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald A. Sieg, brothers and sisters: Clemens, Nicholas, Raymond, Eleanor Eggert, Lawrence, Roger, Bernard and Elizabeth (Robert) Robinson.
Mass of Christian burial is Friday, April 28, 2023, 11am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 645 3rd Avenue SE, Milaca, MN 56353. Visitation one hour before service at 10am. Luncheon to follow. Internment at St. Mary's cemetery (Highway 23 and County Road 2, Milaca, MN 56353) following luncheon. In lieu of memorials, please donate to the charity of your choice as Anna believed in helping the less fortunate.
