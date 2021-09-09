Amy Olson, age 82, of Milaca, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment followed at Wendell Hill Cemetery. Amy Irene Nelson was born June 24, 1939, in Langdon, North Dakota to Einar and Lilly Nelson. She graduated from Osnabrock High School in 1957. From there, she moved to Minneapolis and married Arlan Olson on August 31, 1958. Together they had three children: Jon, Jay, and Jana. Amy later went on to manage the lunch facilities at Riverview Elementary in Brooklyn Park for 25 years. After retirement, Amy and Arlan moved to Milaca. Amy passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021. She is preceded to heaven by her parents Einar and Lilly and her son Jay. She is survived by her husband Arlan; children Jon (Jean), Jana; grandchildren Janikka (Jason), Jack; and great-grandchildren Logan, Roman, Coltan, and Veyda.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.