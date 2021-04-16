Amber Violet Merten was born December 4, 2000 to Thomas and April (Duffert) Merten in Fridley, MN. She graduated from Milaca High School in 2019. Amber was attending St. Cloud State University and working towards a degree in Business Management and Accounting. She worked at Grand Champion Meats in Foley in the retail department. Amber will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister and friend, who always put others before herself. She passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Tom and April; siblings, Andrew Merten, Brandon (Kendra Maalis) Merten, Jacob Merten, Tiana Merten and Athena Merten; grandparents, Charles and Carol Merten and Richard Duffert; also by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bonnie Duffert. Funeral services held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lighthouse Fellowship in Milaca.
