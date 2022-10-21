Alvin "Bud" Johnson, age 95, of Oak Park, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
He spent nearly all of his life in this area and had a great impact on many lives. He was born to Emil and Hilda (Sjoblom) Johnson on March 29, 1927 at home on the family farm. He was the fourth of five children who were all taught to work hard and enjoy life and faith in God together. He attended Oak Park District 57 and Foley High School. He worked at the Oak Park Creamery from age 15 until 18, when he was drafted into the Army and served in Panama. After returning from the military, he moved to Rockford, Illinois to work at Rockford Products. In 1948, he married Elsie Ekberg and they had three children. In 1961, their family moved back to Minnesota and bought the Estes Brook General Store and Gas Station. He then added used car sales, Minnesota Equipment Sales, seed corn sales, and a fuel oil business. In addition to work, much of his time was spent at Estes Brook Free church, where he attended for 77 of the church's 100 year history. He raised his children to also have a good work ethic and, more importantly, to love the Lord. Music was also a big part of his life. He sang in a quartet called the "Fore Fathers" for many years. He encouraged his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to be involved in music. He attended nearly every musical concert and many other school events at Milaca Schools for over sixty years. He always said he had the best wife and family in the world.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Elsie Johnson; three children, Sharon (Dave) Jamison of Milaca, Norris (Trudy) of Milaca, and Linda (Bruce) Henne of Kenosha, WI; eleven grandchildren, Sarah (Seth) Schreur, Abbey (Randy) Chall, Sean (Andrea) Jamison, Carrie (Matthew) Curran, Tracy (Luke) Shoemaker, Jenny (Kirk) Knudsen, Matt, Tim (Whitney), Christine Henne, Rachel (Luis) Rosales, and Laura (Jack) McKay, and also twenty great-grand children from ages five to twenty-two.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Hilda Johnson; brothers, Kenny and Roland, and sisters, Verna Seagren and Ruby Johnson.
Services were held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.