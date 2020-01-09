Alta Jeane Starr (Spitchke), 91, of Big Lake, MN, formerly of Princeton, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Big Lake, MN. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, MN, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
Alta Jeane Starr
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Jan 13
Memorial Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
