Alma Minnie (Johnson) Siemers, age 88, of Crosslake, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 with her family by her side.
Alma was born May 12, 1933 in Milaca, MN to Andrew "Ed" and Henrietta (Korf) Johnson. On April 13, 1951, she married Gordon D. Siemers. They were blessed with four children. Alma was a kind, generous person. She had a love for flowers and gardening. She was not an avid sports fan, but she did like to watch the Vikings. She was known for her sweet tooth and always had a drawer full of candy.
After retiring from the 3M Company in Wahpeton, ND, Alma and Gordon moved to Breezy Point, MN, where they enjoyed lake life with friends and family. They later moved to Crosslake, MN where they spent their remaining years.
Alma is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon D. Siemers; daughter, Denise Guderian; son-in-law, Lee Nelson; brother, Iver Johnson and sister, Grace Hatch.
Alma is survived by children, Connie Nelson of Brainerd, Les Guderian of Winona, Scott (Nicole) Siemers of Crosslake and Schondra (Marty) Kassahn of Crosslake; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of her life held Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca, MN. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.