Albert William Hansen passed away of COVID-19 on December 21, 2020, in Rice Lake, WI. Born in 1952, Albert was raised near Bock, MN, on the West Fork Groundhouse River, attending District 41 Country School, fishing and growing up outside. After starting a family, Albert spent most of his working career in Cambridge, MN as a metal worker, where he enjoyed fishing the Rum, Knife and Snake Rivers in his red canoe. Albert retired in Rice Lake, WI with his patient wife Joy Carter, where he spent many days fishing and sharing stories with anyone around. Albert is survived by his wife, Joy Carter; children, Nicole, Dennis, Helen and Nathan; grandchildren, Anthony, Brianna, Kora, Brittainica, Hunter and Oliver; siblings, Mary Ann, Roger, Jeffery, Connie, Rae and Robin. Preceded in death by grandson Max, brother Richard, father John and mother Margaret. Albert will be laid to rest at the Borgholm Cemetery in Milaca, MN this summer 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.