Alan Ray Byker, 74, of Milaca, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born to the late Joe and Margaret (Santema) Byker, on May 11, 1948, in Princeton, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1966 and served in the Army National Guard for six years. While finishing military service, he worked in construction and attended St. Cloud Technical College in the automotive repair program. After graduation, Alan started his own business, Byker's Garage, in 1970. The following year, he was married to Susan (Reiman) Byker, and in 1976 the couple moved to the family farm and raised their three children: Denise, Heidi, and Byron.
Blessed with six talented and spirited grandchildren, Alan was passionate about including them in his hobbies and interests. This was evident in his extensive involvement with 4-H, farming, hunting, fishing, and camping. Alan loved traveling to their annual Door County, Michigan salmon fishing trip and vacations in Mexico with his wife and friends. In addition, he was an avid hunter with yearly elk hunting trips to Colorado and deer hunting trips in Minnesota.
While Alan was often known for his stoic Dutch personality, his reserved lovingness became apparent in his generosity and willingness to help those in need. Alan was also known for his witty phrases and the humorous nicknames bestowed upon many friends and family members. He became very attached to the family house cat, Chester, who amusingly one year stowed away in Alan's truck that was heading on a deer hunting trip to northern Minnesota. During the trip, Alan ensured that Chester had all the comforts of home at the deer hunting shack.
Alan continued to serve the Pease and Milaca communities for over 50 years in various roles in Church Council as an Elder and Deacon, participated in the charitable organization Bread of Life, was a member of the Milaca Legion, helped organize the 4-H Livestock Auction, and headed a farming seed business. In 2020, son and daughter-in-law Byron and Jeannie would take over the family business and continue its service to others.
Alan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susie of Milaca, MN; children and their spouses: Denise and Cory Pedersen of Elk River, MN, Heidi and Todd Eriksen of Iowa Falls, IA, Byron and Jeannie Byker of Milaca, MN; six grandchildren: Bailey, Kia, Brodey, Paige, Isabel, Saige; brother Gerald Byker and his wife Marge of Crosby, MN; and many loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, niece Dianne Byker, brother Harry Byker, sister Gertrude (Byker) Kiel, and Chester the cat.
Funeral services held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease, MN. Alan was buried at the Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in Pease, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Alan's name to Community Christian School, 208 Main Street, Pease, MN 56363 or Mille Lacs County 4-H - Mille Lacs County Extension Office, 635 2nd Street, Milaca, MN 56353.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.