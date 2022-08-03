Alan Ray Byker, 74, of Milaca, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

He was born to the late Joe and Margaret (Santema) Byker, on May 11, 1948, in Princeton, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1966 and served in the Army National Guard for six years. While finishing military service, he worked in construction and attended St. Cloud Technical College in the automotive repair program. After graduation, Alan started his own business, Byker's Garage, in 1970. The following year, he was married to Susan (Reiman) Byker, and in 1976 the couple moved to the family farm and raised their three children: Denise, Heidi, and Byron.

