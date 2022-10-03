Alan "Al" Neil Packard

Alan "Al" Neil Packard, age 60, passed away on September 26, 2022. Alan was living in Piedmont, South Carolina at the time of his death.

Alan was the youngest son of Donald D. Packard and Lois J. Packard of Milaca, Minnesota. Alan was born on June 19, 1962 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota and attended school in Milaca. Al had a passion for animals, refurbishing antique clocks and furniture and reselling them at local flea markets. Alan was also a veteran serving in the Minnesota Nation Guard.

