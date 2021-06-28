Aloise “Al” Frank Gruba, age 87 of Foreston, passed away on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery. Al was born April 2, 1934 In Benton County to Fred and Barbara (Kantor) Gruba, and was raised on the family farm in the Granite Ledge area. He attended country school in Benton County. He became employed in Minneapolis at the age of 17 and learned the machining trade. He worked at various machine shops in the Twin Cities. Al married Maxine Swalboski on his 21st birthday (April 2, 1955). He served honorably in the National Guard from 1957 to 1963 and would go on maneuvers once a year. It was during one of those maneuvers at Ft. Ripley when his wife, Maxine, went into labor. Al rushed to his in-laws farm, but not finding her there, tore out of the yard to get to Milaca Hospital where Maxine drove herself while in labor. He left deep ruts in the yard that lasted for years – and indelible mark of his excitement over the birth of his son. Al and Maxine resided in northeast Minneapolis during the early 1960’s, but Al’s love of farming led him to buy a dairy farm in rural Foreston where they built their own house and raised their two sons, Tim and Alan. The family worked the farm for over 25 years, until health issues forced Al into retirement. Al took pride in his registered Holsteins and Grade A Dairy farm, and also served on the Oak Park Creamery Board. He loved farming and was a hard worker, but was always available to lend a hand or a strong back. A jack-of-all trades, Al was known as the family handyman and could fix almost anything. Al had a passion for softball, and played for many years on church softball teams in Ramey and Milaca. With an incredible “windmill” style windup, Al was a star pitcher on a men’s fast pitch league and struck out many a batter. When he could no longer play, Al enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He was a talented bowler and played in many bowling leagues with his wife. Al enjoyed going to auction sales as well as annual fishing trips to Mille Lacs Lake. He was an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca for over 50 years. A quiet but strong man, Al is survived by his devoted sons, Tim (Mary Jo) Gruba and Alan (Vicky) Gruba both of Milaca; grandchildren, Nick Gruba of Dalbo, Ryan (Heidi) Gruba of Foley, Andrea (Steve) Swenson of Milaca, Michelle (Levi) Fjerstad of St. Cloud, Evan (Lana) Gruba of Foreston, Kelsey Gruba (fiancé, Tyler Bruss) of Foley; step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Melanie) Gothman of St. Cloud, Joe (Amie) Gothman of Foley; great-grandchildren, Atley and Beckett Gruba, Oliver, Jack and Evelyn Swenson, Wyatt Fjerstad and Violet, Brynnley and Rylee Gruba; step great-grandchildren, Tyson, Jamison and Mattson Gothman, Austin, Ethan, Jackson, Emmalyn, Olivia, Ariana, Greyson, Dominic and Eleanor Gothman; brothers Ed (Dorothy) Gruba of Oak Park and Mel (Jeanette) Gruba of Foley and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Maxine, and his loving parents Fred and Barbara Gruba, and his beloved in-laws, Fred and Violet Swalboski.
