Northstar Canoes of Princeton is one of the many local businesses being affected by COVID-19.
With a reopening date unknown for the canoe crafting business, uncertainty is one problem for Northstar Canoes.
Bear Paulsen, one of the founders of the company, tried keep the company open, but was not able to accomplish his goal.
“We are not an essential business; we tried to contact the senator, but when the stay-home order came in, it became clear that we would shut down,” explained Paulson said.
The company will remain closed for the next couple of weeks as a part of Gov. Tim Walz’s order to stay home in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With the order, Northstar Canoes’ business will be affected, but how badly remains the question.
“To be frank, it is unknown,” stated Paulsen, referring to how badly the business will be hit by the closing. “We haven’t heard from our customers yet.”
With a season that runs from March to June, even best case scenario involving the virus, the company will be expecting a loss.
“We will still take a hit; we can’t assume that we won’t sell canoes, but it will be affected,” Paulsen said.
Canoe showings that Northstar Canoes had planned have been canceled as well with other events in jeopardy.
With the doors of Northstar Canoes remaining closed, Paulsen is hoping to hoping to participate in community relief efforts in any way possible.
“Is there anything we can build that would be of value?” Paulsen asked.
He said the company has reached out to local representatives to seek to aid in this time of need.
