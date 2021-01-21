After a long delay due to rising COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the 2021 high school hockey season is underway. For the Princeton boys hockey team, the season got off to an exciting start as the Tigers took on conference foe North Branch on Jan. 16.
The two rivals battled at the Princeton Ice Arena’s East Rink, as the Vikings were able to sneak out a thrilling overtime win by the score of 6-5.
Even in defeat, there were a lot of positives to take away from the contest according to Princeton Head Coach, Todd Frederick. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted but we showed a lot of character. That was a big plus,” Frederick said.
Starting off the contest, the Tigers saw themselves jump out to the 1-0 lead after a Dalton Wille lit the lamp midway through the first period. Wille was assisted by Cade Pazdernik and Carver Huber for the team’s first goal of the season.
North Branch would answer shortly and then some.
The Vikings were able to score three unanswered goals as the visiting team took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
Goaltender Devon Day made the start in net and was on the wrong side of a couple bounces said Frederick. “There were a couple of bad bounce goals,” he said. Day finished the night in net with 23 saves while allowing six goals.
Back after the break, Princeton took its turn to score a couple of unanswered goals on the sticks of Wille again followed by a power play goal by Brody Lundquist to tie the game at three apiece.
The game looked poised to head into the final frame tied at three before a last minute goal by North Branch pushed the Vikings ahead by one going into the second intermission.
Into the final period, Princeton and North Branch battled but neither could net another goal as minutes ticked off the clock in the third.
The score remained 4-3 until Jake Patnode, assisted by Pazdernik, was about to beat the Vikings’ goaltender for the equalizing goal.
Just over a minute later, North Branch propelled itself back in front taking the one-goal lead with just under five minutes left.
As the clock ticked down, Lindquist was once again able to tie the game at five. That score held on until the end of regulation with overtime awaiting the two teams.
Gearing up for the extra frame, North Branch ended it quickly as just seconds in to overtime saw the Vikings net the game winning goal, beating Day for the game-winning goal and handing Princeton the loss.
Regarding the defeat against the Vikings, Frederick knows what the team must improve on off of their first game. “We have to do a better job of communicating in the defensive zone and tighten up gaps,” said Frederick.
Up next for the Tigers, will be an opponent that will figure to be tougher than North Branch, in Little Falls, a Top 10 Class A team.
The team knows it will have its hands full with the Flyers. “They return most of their guys from last year. It is going to be a battle,” said Frederick said.
The Tigers took on Little Falls on Jan. 19 on the road.
Following the game against the Flyers, will be Cambridge-Isanti in a battle for the Rusty Skates Trophy, however, this contest will held differently than years past.
The game will be played outdoors at the Cambridge Outdoor Rink Facility. The outdoor facility will allow 250 fans to be in attendance compared to the 150 fans allowed by indoor arenas/gyms due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Frederick.
Princeton and the Bluejackets battled on Jan. 21 under the outdoor lights for the Rusty Skates.
