Hey witch doctor, give us the magic words- and we’re not talking, “Ooh ee ooh ah ah ting tang walla walla bing bang.”
On Saturday, Jan. 29, for Milaca’s Joe Bell, those magic words will be “Welcome to the Witchdoctor.”
Bell is hosting the grand opening of his Witchdoctor music/skate shop at 150 Second Avenue SW in the former Circle 6 Appraisal Building in the former drivers education suite.
Witchdoctor will be much more than a music/skate shop, however.
Bell, a lifelong musician, reborn skateboarding aficionado, and maker of beautiful cigarbox guitars, says he is opening a “culture store.”
So not only will the Witchdoctor sell Bell’s handmade cigarbox guitars, the store will be carrying electric and acoustic guitars, strings, guitar accessories, drums and drum accessories, and organs on the music side of the store. On the skateboard side, one will find decks, trucks, wheels, and skateboard accessories.
The Witchdoctor is also selling used vinyl records and CDs. Plans also call for music lessons to be taught at the store.
“The shop definitely has a record store feel, which is what I was going for, growing up as a kid who loved hanging in record stores,” Bell said.
There is no other store like the Witchdoctor in the region, and Bell expects Witchdoctor to draw from a large geographical area.
Bell grew up in St. Paul and moved to rural Milaca many, many years ago when he was 21.
In his St. Paul days, Bell got into instruments and started playing Roots and folk music. He transitioned to hip-hop music and played in bands in the Twin Cities’ underground scene.
The drummer ever cut a few albums with the bands he played with back in those days.
Today, Bell is the drummer for Dram Shop Country, the five-piece country band that is no stranger to the local music scene.
The vast array of drum kits and accessories at Witchdoctor is a sign of Bell’s affection for the drums. But his real passion is 3-string cigarbox guitars, which Bell creates and now sells at his store.
“I’ve been making cigarbox guitars since 2016 and always wanted a store front to sell them out of,” Bell said.
Bell says his love for making and playing cigarbox guitars was born about seven years ago.
“I woke up one day and wanted to play the guitar,” said the long-time drummer.
“I thought about it all day. What kind of guitar do I want to play?” he said.
Then it came to him.
“There ain’t nothing like the blues, and there ain’t nothing like the blues on a cigarbox,” Bell said.
Joe Bell began building a cigarbox guitar- a simple stringed instrument that uses an empty cigar box as its resonator.
“I was fascinated by that cigarbox build,” he said.
The cigar box used for Bell’s first guitar played a role in the birth of a brand- and now a music shop.
“The very first cigar box I used said Witchdoctor,” Bell said.
Friends and band mates started noticing his guitars- and they wanted a cigarbox guitar of their own. Bell went into production mode.
“Now I’ve built over 100 of them,” he said.
A handful of those guitars are now hanging on the wall at thew Witchdoctor, something Bell says was once a dream of his.
In addition to musical instruments,and skateboard supplies, the Witchdoctor also carries aromatherapy products, incense and Belatoria Blends homemade soaps crafted by Bell’s wife, Larissa.
Bell also built a stage inside the store with a house P.A. system that will be used for jams, open mics and shows.
The stage should be christened Saturday after 6 p.m. when live music closes out a day of grand-opening festivities.
Earlier in the day- from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Witchdoctor celebrates its grand opening with pulled pork sandwiches, snacks and drinks- and the give-away of one of Joe Bell’s Witchdoctor cigarbox guitars.
Everyone is invited to attend the day’s festivities, Bell said. The shop entrance is in the alley behind the building.
