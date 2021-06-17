Did you notice who was missing from the Princeton Parade this year? Namely, there were no animals. There were 2 reasons for this lack of participation.
First, asphalt roads can be as much as 40-50 degrees warmer than the air temperature. The heat increases with direct sunlight which we have been blessed with a lot of lately. That means that with temperatures on the Thursday of the parade in the upper 90’s, parts of the parade route were around 140 degrees, too hot even for horses whose hooves can handle higher temperatures than those of llamas and sheep.
The second reason is that the majority of the llamas and alpacas who normally grace the parade are on maternity leave this year. Since the County and State Fairs were cancelled last year, Joan Dobbert, leader of the 4-H lama club called the Fiber Alliance, decided it was the perfect opportunity to attempt to increase their llama numbers internally. A llama’s gestation period is 11 months, therefore requiring nearly a year of care before the baby llama, called a cria, makes its appearance. This week the Fiber Alliance welcomed its newest member, a 15 lb. alpaca cria. While fewer llamas will be walking in the parades this year, we hope it will be for a good cause. Joan Dobbert said, “I raise my animals to share with other people. It is what I love to do.” If all goes well, the llamas and their crias all plan to be at the Mille Lacs County Fair this August. The llama show will open the Fair on Wednesday, August 11 at noon.
