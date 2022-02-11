The grocery market business was fierce in the mid-1940s.
But that didn’t stop Axel Anderson from setting up shop on the corner of Rum River Drive and Second Street after relocating from Winstad to Princeton.
But Anderson could never have known that by opening the ninth market in the bustling city of Princeton, he would was planting the seeds of both a regional grocery giant and a relationship that has flourished for almost 70 years.
Axel Anderson was a natural salesman who got his start in the grocery business after opening a store following World War II in the small town of Winstad.
Anderson’s only daughter Ardys
recalls the family living above the small store. In addition to Axel and her mother, Ardys recalls one employee working at the store.
“My parents couldn’t afford a sitter, so I spent time at the store,” Ardys said.
“And I remember helping unload stock before I started school at Winstad,” she said.
The Andersons moved to Princeton in 1946. Ardys says she was in first grade.
Ardys’ father Axel Anderson purchased a potato warehouse from the Odegard Thompson Farm that was located on the corner Rum River Drive and Second Street. Today it’s a bright blue building that was once the home to NAPA, and today houses Another Man’s Treasure.
Ardys worked at Anderson Super Valu through her college years at the College of St. Benedict’s in St. Joseph.
George Freichels was a Milaca boy. Born and raised in the Onamia area, the Freichels moved to a farm between Milaca and Foreston when he was about seven years old.
“I was a farm boy. There were five of us boys who worked on our farm, and for all the farmers in the area,” George recalled.
“We thrashed and baled hay, among other things,” he said.
When it came time to find work off the farm, George took a job at the Alfred Olson Company on main street in Milaca.
The Olson family operated a store with clothing a dry goods in the front, and groceries in the back.
George’s manager was a tough guy named Clarence Engebretson. In addition to working in the store, George drove a truck route from Milaca to Minneapolis and St. Paul where he would pick up dry goods and groceries for the Alfred Olson Company store.
George Freichels was lured from the Alfred Olson Company to the Super Valu store in Princeton by Axel Anderson.
“He lured me with money. I was making almost double,” George recalled.
It was at that grocery store in Princeton where George first set eyes on the teenage girl who would later become his wife.
But this isn’t a “love at first sight” story.
Ardys was about 16 when the 20-year-old George began working at the Super Valu.
There was no instant attraction between the two.
“No, No,” Ardys said with a laugh.
For one, George had a girlfriend.
“And you don’t infringe on another girl’s territory,” Ardys said.
Second, a long time employee of Axel Anderson watched out for Ardys and would often give her “Tips for Life.”
“The number one tip was when you go looking for a husband, stay away from people like George,” Ardys recalls.
That might be because George Freichels rolled into Princeton from Milaca in a 1949 Ford. (he says he had a couple of them, and a ‘51 Ford, as well.)
“He had a souped-up car, a black leather jacket and curly hair,” Ardys recalls.
“And I had sideburns like Elvis,” George said, pointing to his cheeks.
He was like a Milaca-Princeton version of James Dean.
“I was kind of a hotrod, and I would drive the cops crazy,” George said.
All these years later, George admits he was attracted to Ardys the first time he met her.
The relationship took years to blossom.
George eventually asked Ardys out. She accepted.
About a year later, George proposed.
“I asked her at her mom and dad’s house,” George recalled.
“Her mom approved. Her dad- it took a bit longer,’ George said.
They were married on October 17, 1959.
They continued working at the store until purchasing the Super Valu from Axel.
The couple purchased the business, but not the building at 135 N. Rum River Dr.
They purchased the former Hall Implement Building, located behind Axel Anderson’s store, and opened the state-of-the-art Freichel’s Super Valu at 110 Sixth Ave. N. (Today, the building is home to Trinity Crossing.)
The Freichels had four children- David, Tom, Joanne and Peggy- all of whom spent time working at Freichel’s Super Valu.
Now there are 32 grandchildren and great grandchildren. One grandchild was born two weeks ago. The latest addition to the Freichels family is expected to be born this week, Ardys said.
George operated Freichel’s Super Valu for nearly 40 years before selling the store and retiring in 2000. Ardys worked for Dr. Ronald Huebsch for 30 years before retiring about 10 years ago.
Of retirement Ardys said, “I’ve always said God will tell me to make a life change- and so far He always has.”
The Freichels have spent the last decade growing old together, Ardys said.
They have enjoyed traveling and have a list of favorite places. They also are proud of their family. They have also downsized and transitioned to a life at Sterling Pointe in Princeton.
“Here we are,” Ardys said.
George says the secret to his 63-year marriage to Ardys has been her patience.
“She’s had a lot of patience with me,” George said.
“She put up with me, and then she put up with me some more,” he said.
That’s how two people, as different as they are, came to enjoy 63 years of marriage and a life full of wonderful memories with families and a highly visible business.
“Marrying her was the best thing I ever did,” George said.
