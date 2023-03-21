police sheriff crime scene MT

A 21-year-old Isle man is being held in the Mille Lacs County jail as a person of interest in a homicide after human remains were found in a tote along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake north of Onamia in Kathio Township.

The remains were located at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in the 14200 block of Twilight Road by county maintenance workers , according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton. 

