A 21-year-old Isle man is being held in the Mille Lacs County jail as a person of interest in a homicide after human remains were found in a tote along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake north of Onamia in Kathio Township.
The remains were located at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in the 14200 block of Twilight Road by county maintenance workers , according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
Since the remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have processed multiple crime scenes associated with the case, Burton said. That includes a trailer in North Kathio Township and an apartment in the City of Isle. Search warrants were executed at both locations.
The 21-year-old male was taken into custody on the evening of March 21 on four outstanding warrants that are not associated with the alleged homicide, Burton said.
Once the criminal investigation is completed, the sheriff's office will submit reports and evidence to the Mille Lacs County Attorney's office for review and consideration of charges. Burton said he anticipates charges could be filed by the end of the week.
The human remains have been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for examination and positive identification of the victim. The identity of the victim will be released when its identity is confirmed, Burton added.
On Tuesday, March 21, Mille Lacs County deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal police officers responded to the Twilight Road location north of Onamia where Mille Lacs County highway maintenance workers told on-scene investigators that they had discovered the remains, which were contained inside a tote, that they had initially attempted to removed from the ditch in the normal course of their duties.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are actively working this scene. Isle Police and the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Offender Task Force have assisted in the investigation.
