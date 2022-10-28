Two Princeton women were injured in a four-vehicle crash east of Princeton on Highway 95 at 75th Ave. in Princeton Township.
Mailee Martin, 29 of Princeton, was eastbound on Highway 95 at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 when she stopped to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue, which is also known as County Road 1. When she did so, Martin’s 2003 Honda Accord was hit from behind by a 2009 Kia Borrego driven by Elizabeth Vandersteeg, 32 of Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
As a result of the collision, Martin’s vehicle was pushed into the westbound lane of traffic of Highway 95. Martin’s vehicle was then struck by a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Carrie Tarvestad, 51 of Princeton, according to the State Patrol. Martin’s vehicle was then struck a second time in the westbound lane of Highway 95 by a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Randy Oelfke, 56 of Holmen, Wisconsin.
Martin and Tarvestad were both taken to M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton where both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Oelfke also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, the State Patrol stated.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. All involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.
The Princeton Police Department, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Princeton Fire & Rescue Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
