Two Princeton women were injured in a four-vehicle crash east of Princeton on Highway 95 at 75th Ave. in Princeton Township.

Mailee Martin, 29 of Princeton, was eastbound on Highway 95 at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 when she stopped to make a left turn onto 75th Avenue, which is also known as County Road 1. When she did so, Martin’s 2003 Honda Accord was hit from behind by a 2009 Kia Borrego driven by Elizabeth Vandersteeg, 32 of Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

