A local man seeking compensation for the 2020 closing of his Milaca businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic will have his case against Gov. Tim Walz heard before the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Carvin “Buzz” Buzzell Jr. is working to get the State to compensate him for the losses he took when the State forced him to close his restaurant, bar, and catering business- Timber Valley Grille and Rum River Barn & Vineyard.
Buzz, and others in the industry, suffered huge financial losses so that the rest of us could be safer from COVID-19, according to Buzzell’s legal representative, the St. Paul-based Anderson Law Group.
After unsuccessful bids in Ramsey County Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Buzzell has now taken his fight to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“This is not a Red v Blue issue,” the Anderson Law Group has posted on its Facebook page.
“This is a legal issue that highlights the unfairness and inequality resulting from the State’s failure to follow its statutes,” the Anderson Law Group states.
The law firm will attempt to convince the Minnesota Supreme Court that the State owes Buzzell an opportunity to prove he is entitled to just compensation for the damages the State allegedly caused when it “commandeered” his businesses, the Anderson Law Group states.
The definition of the word “commandeer” is key to the case of Buzzell v. Walz.
In Buzzell’s original claim filed in June 2020 in Ramsey County District Court, the Milaca business owner argued that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz “commandeered his property when Walz issued executive orders restricting business operations at bars, restaurants, and other businesses where people congregated. Court records state that the restrictions brought onby Walz’ executive orders caused Buzzell’s monthly gross revenue at Timber Valley Grille and Catering to decline by 94 percent and that Rum River Barn and Vineyards had earned no new revenue since the governor declared the peacetime emergency. Furthermore, Buzzell stated that he was unable to keep current on his monthly costs and was in severe risk of losing his business by July 2020.
Buzzell alleged that Walz “commandeered” his businesses through issuance of the executive orders, and therefore he is entitled to compensation as an owner of commandeered property.
The district court concluded that Buzzell’s commandeering claim failed, stating that the term “commandeer” under State statutes did not encompass the government actions alleged in the complaint.
Buzzell appealed the ruling, sending the case to the Minnesota Appellate Court where Buzzell’s appeal was denied.
At issue again was the question of whether or not Walz “commandeered” property within the meaning of Minnesota State statutes by issuing executive orders during a peacetime emergency that subject a business owner to operating restrictions.
The appellate court ruled that the term “commandeer” as used in Minnesota State statutes requires direct, active use of private property by the government for emergency management purposes.
“The term does not apply in circumstances such as this one, where the government places restrictions on a person’s own use of private property. For that reason, a business owner subject to operating restrictions under executive orders issued by the governor during a peacetime emergency is not, on that basis, an “owner of commandeered property” entitled to compensation under Minn. Stat. § 12.34, subd. 2, the Appellate Court stated in its decision.
In an Oct. 21, 2021 brief filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court by the Anderson Law Group, it is argued that Walz’ “commandeering,” under Minnesota State statutes, interfered with Buzzell’s right to use and access his property and interfered with the “economic exploitation” of private proprty.
“Buzzell was forced to bear the burden of making the public safer from the spread of COVID-19 when he was forced to shut down his business and suffer 94 percent monthly revenue losses,” the brief states.
“Buzzell therefore has a right to just compensation for the use of his commandeered property under Minnesota statutes...,” the brief continues.
