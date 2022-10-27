State Senate District 27 general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Minnesota State Senate District 27 six questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s State Senator?
3. What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
4. What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
5. The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
6. Public Safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Andrew Mathews
1. Elected to the State Senate in 2016 & 2020.
2. I am a strong constitutionalist with common sense values, and I am running for re-election to the Minnesota Senate to get Minnesota back on the right track. Right now, crime rates are going up, our kid’s test scores are going down, and rising costs, gas prices, and inflation are hitting everyone in the pocketbook. We can and must do better. As a father to two young boys, I join all of you parents who want to pass on our liberties and freedoms to the next generation, and leave for our kids an even better place than we had.
3. I disagree with how this question is framed. I will describe what I bring to the table but will not resort to attacking my opponent even when the media invites us to do so. There is enough toxic politics already, so I’ll just tell you, the voter, what I stand for and you get to decide which candidate is right for you.
I have been a tireless fighter and advocate for our constitutional rights and liberties, and the commonsense values we share. Under Governor Walz’s administration, he has tried to subvert the people’s voice by going around the legislature with executive orders, emergency powers, and rulemaking. I was the leader in trying to end his COVID emergency powers when they were destroying people’s livelihoods and shutting down small businesses. I have fought to stop Walz’s California Cars mandate that he is pushing on Minnesotans by rulemaking, and cutting out the people’s voice in the Legislature. This is a dangerous violation of our separation of powers. I bring to the table the knowledge and ability to fight for our Constitutional rights, our system of separate but equal branches of government, and the people’s voice to be heard through their legislators. I bring experience and leadership, the ability to listen, and the willingness to work with anyone.
4. One of the biggest issues I’m asked about by constituents is fully exempting Social Security from taxes. It should have been done years ago, and I thought it was going to happen this past year, but ultimately Gov. Walz and the democrats decided they wouldn’t agree to that without a big package of new spending along with it. Next session, this will be one of my top priorities to get this finally passed into law.
Another issue that is key to this district is energy, with rising energy costs here and around the world becoming a serious issue. Locally, there is a “Save Our Sherco” movement for the power plant in Becker which highlights the foolishness of closing a clean, reliable powerplant right here in our community. We are already projected to face risks of grid instability, and potentially even rolling blackouts for the next few years, and closing Sherco would only worsen this problem by decreasing the supply of energy. I believe in an all-of-the-above approach to energy, with a strong foundation of baseload generation and a mix of renewables. We need to repeal the nuclear moratorium, pause or reverse the planned Sherco closures, and stop the Walz 100% “green new deal” wind-and-solar plan.
Finally, a significant issue for this district is advocating for our farmers and environment. There’s growing concern about losing thousands of acres of good agricultural land to big solar farms, how we protect chemicals from getting into our groundwater, and keeping enough land to grow food. I’ve also fought unnecessary regulations by Walz’s bureaucrats against farmers, and passed tax conformity to Section 179 to let the family farm be passed on to the next generation. I stand with our farmers and Ag communities, which is why I’m proud to be endorsed by the Minnesota Farm Bureau of Minnesota.
5. We have a gigantic surplus in St. Paul, which is your tax dollars that have been over collected from you. Last session, I joined Senate Republicans in passing the largest tax cut for all Minnesota taxpayers, which on average for a family of 4 would have seen approximately $1,000 per year of permanent, ongoing tax relief. We also passed a full exemption of Social Security taxes on our senior citizens. Democrats said no to both of these last session because they tried to get a large package of new spending instead.
With a recession coming upon us, it is absolutely necessary to fully exempt Social Security and pass substantial tax relief next session. We also need to fund law enforcement, transportation, our schools, our nursing homes and senior living, and all the other areas we cover in each budget. We also need to put a stop to the waste and fraud plaguing our state, like the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal stealing taxpayer money intended for our kids. If our legislators can be disciplined and focused on our core needs, we can sufficiently fund our needed government functions and give much of the surplus back to the taxpayers.
6. This past session, Senate Republicans supported and passed bills that would increase funding to law enforcement, retain and recruit more police officers, create a new and separate crime of “carjacking”, increase penalties for violent offenses, and give law enforcement more tools to combat the fentanyl crisis that is growing in our state. Gov. Walz and the democrats said no to all of that. I know because I have the documents in my office from the negotiations at the end of last session. After Gov. Walz let Minneapolis burn for 5 days, gave up the Third Precinct, and denigrated our law enforcement and military, we have seen crime skyrocket in our big cities and now even in our suburbs. Murder rates have gone way up. Smash and grab robberies have gone up. Carjacking's used to be a rare occurrence but are now happening over 700 times a year, including to people in our suburbs in broad daylight. And on a regular basis I hear another story about how someone with a long rap sheet got spun out of the system with little or no bail, and went and committed another violent crime on a new victim. This is not acceptable and we must do better.
Next session, I will continue to push for increasing funding to law enforcement so we can have more officers in the streets. I will push for the increased penalties and codify the crime of carjacking as a separate violent offense with more tools to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice. I will push for transparency and accountability for prosecutors and judges who won’t hold criminals accountable.
Emy Minzel
1. I am on the Board of The Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge since 2019. We help raise awareness and funds for local partner schools to bring children to the Refuge during the year to learn about nature and wildlife from a Naturalist and help with community events. I am also a member of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce where I enjoy volunteering and working alongside other great members of my local community bringing great events to Princeton.
2. I believe most people live in the middle of extreme politics and that the exaggerated divisiveness is only hurting our communities. I also believe that a Senator/Representative should represent the entire community, not just the ones who believe exactly what you believe. I believe in protecting personal freedoms. I am running because the thought of my daughter having less rights than me made me angry. I believe in separation of church and state. I am running to protect my daughter’s rights and your daughters too.
3. The belief that church and state must remain separate. I was raised catholic and taught to live your beliefs, not force them unto others. I believe that we all have something valuable to bring to the table no matter what side of the aisle you sit on. I chose to focus on what we can do and not what we can’t. I think we all deserve to make our own life choices not to be forced by the government for anything. We live in the U.S. land of the free, not Iran.
4. Keeping our personal freedoms from being dissolved, including gun rights and abortion. Minnesota has great laws on both already and we just need to keep them as is. I would fight to keep our rights on both sides. I don’t support bans on guns or abortion. I believe that is what the majority of our district 27 thinks too. As a homeowner and small business owner I think it’s time to bring taxes down with our billions in surplus. We need to spend it on things that benefit all of society like infrastructure and energy production.
5. I would like to see a portion of that surplus go back to the families and businesses that paid them into the state. Also using it to help our young adults get affordable housing, an education, and services like keeping our utilities affordable. Let’s invest in preserving the Minnesota we know and love by protecting our waterways. When you look around the nation you see water everywhere is in danger. Minnesota is blessed to have this precious abundant resource as we will need it sooner than we think. Unpolluted water is becoming a thing of the past.
6. I believe that we should help those that struggle with addiction, poverty, mental health, or other desperations when they need it. That will help prevent many crimes of despair in the first place. Let’s help folks before they get to the point they think crime is their only way to survive. Let’s do this by giving police officers extra training to identify mental health problems instead of punishing them. Let’s do this by funding mental health avenues and addiction treatments. I believe most people do the best they can in the time and space they are given. If that turns out not to be the case, then we allow punishment to the fullest extent of the law.
