Princeton residents lined up at to receive their ballots at the Historic Princeton Depot on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to vote in the 2022 general election.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Candidate Nathan Wesenberg (R) beats democratic opponent Suzanne Cekalla after the voting concluded in the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

With 123 of 123 precincts reporting, Wesenberg took home the majority vote with a 28,239 to 10,602 lead over Cekalla. Wesenberg ended the night with 72 percent of the votes.

