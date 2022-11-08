2022 election, princeton
Princeton residents lined up at to receive their ballots at the Historic Princeton Depot on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to vote in the 2022 general election.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Candidate Nathan Wesenberg (R) pulls ahead in the race for Senate District 10.

With 95 percent of precincts reporting as of 12:45 a.m, Wesenberg holds a 26,816 to 9,948 lead over democratic opponent Suzanne Cekalla. Wesenberg currently holds 72 percent of the vote.

