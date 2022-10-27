State Senate District 10 general election voters guide

With the general election approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters seek out the candidates they feel will best represent their values in office. The Union-Times asked the candidates running for Minnesota State Senate District 10 six questions to help voters make their choice:
1. What are your previously elected, appointed, or volunteer positions?
2. What motivates you to want to become, or continue as, the area’s State Senator?
3. What do you bring to the table that your opponent does not?
4. What do you see as key issues in your legislative district?
5. The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2023 with a large surplus on hand. What will be your approach to the budget in terms of spending and taxes? Be as specific as possible.
6. Public Safety issues and curbing criminal activity are major concerns among Minnesotans. What would you want to see in legislation addressing these issues?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Suzanne Cekalla
1. Numerous volunteer positions in healthcare, grief and pain management, and charity including Chairing the Board of Directors of the Good Earth Co-op Directing the Spiritual Care and Hospice Program at Sauk Center.
2. I believe in rural Minnesota. I never expected to enter politics but it doesn’t take a career politician to see that the benefits of our economy aren’t being distributed fairly and Central Minnesota is getting the short end of the stick. I see people here who want opportunities; to start businesses, learn trades, to create wealth and security for their families. Because we in Central Minnesota are often forgotten in St. Paul, those opportunities are becoming harder and harder to find in our communities. I am determined to change that. I believe we can do better.
3. I have a plan to reinvest in rural Minnesota and the ability to listen and work with both parties to see it through. It is easy to point fingers and yell, the constant partisan gridlock in our legislature shows us that. What’s harder is doing the work of getting legislation passed to help the people you represent. Growing up on a farm prepared me for hard work and I believe that serving my community as a pastor and hospital chaplain have prepared me for the even harder task of helping others set partisanship aside.
4. Most of us know that many essential services in rural Minnesota are running behind the times. We have seen schools and hospitals using outdated equipment, crumbling roads and bridges, farm and business buildings left abandoned. Much like our persistent lack of affordable home internet choices, these problems are the result of both government bureaucrats and corporate executives deciding investment in rural areas is not worth the returns. The way I see it, we can either accept that those decisions are out of our hands, or we can elect officials who will take our power back by making those investments in our people. As your State Senator, I promise to work every day to be that second one.
5. The surplus should be returned to the public in a number of ways. A refund check for taxpayers is top priority, with a focus on the middle and lower income people who have been hit hardest by inflation. Secondly, the 2021 legislation included tax cuts exceeding $400 million as part of the package; I believe tax cuts that benefit everyone should be a major component in budgeting of the surplus funds. Investing a portion of the surplus in rural communities also makes sense. Many of the programs that were slated to receive funds support Central Minnesotans across the board, and reinforcing critical infrastructure like roads and bridges will create jobs immediately. Finally, we can make Central Minnesota more business-friendly by ensuring people want to stay in the communities where they grow up, and that digital infrastructure exists to support the needs of a modern business. That’s why I support revenue-neutral low-interest loans and tax relief allowing electricity cooperatives to provide reliable, affordable broadband internet service, as well as to family farmers and local business owners who offer workers paid training or want to make capital investments.
6. Working as a healer and faith leader I saw the toll stress and trauma can take on our first responders and police, especially as partisanship has caused so many people to view them not as individual human beings but rather through a purely political lens. I would like to see an increased investment in high quality mental healthcare for everyone in our public safety community, including family counseling and addiction support services.
Nathan Wesenberg
1. Started a community group in Little Falls to take on current day issues which has helped people across this current district and beyond and continues to meet to this day, over 10,000 volunteer hours doing biology research at Camp Ripley.
2. I was born and raised in Little Falls and still live here with my family. I was taught to work hard, be kind and not live beyond my means. I am married and have three children. I am a leader and not afraid to stand up for peoples rights. While our government has been fighting to control every aspect of our lives, I have been speaking up against over reaching authority. I have been in many management positions in the past. A leader not only helps everyone move forward as a team, but is also a good listener. I have already proven myself in this area by bringing people together and getting more individuals involved. I am not just telling you what I will do, I have already been doing it. We have removed CNN from schools, stopped mask mandates, continually questioning what is happening in our education system, helped individuals with township issues, raised money for Randall flood relief, speaking out against election corruption and offering solutions and any other concerns that people have brought my way. I will be a voice for the people and have no interest in power and money.
3. The hearts and trust of the people. Common-sense thought-out solutions. Small government, governed by the people, for the people. Strong family and Christian values. A love for America. I have been standing up against our current government’s dictatorship tendencies. Our country belongs to the citizens, not power-hungry government officials. Our nation is moving in a downward spiral. The democrats are moving us towards socialism. Their party claims it is “Progress”, we are moving backwards. We have elected officials representing only their best interests and who only care about power and money. My opponent claims to be a Christian minister, but is pro-abortion. Walz wants to allow after birth abortions and she supports the direction he is taking our state. My opponent is funded by the Democratic party. Once elected, she will vote in lockstep with the democrats. I am running to serve you and listen to your concerns. I am running on term limits and have no desire to be a career politician. I am worried about the future for our children and it is time we stand up and take our country back. We have a constitution, and we need to follow it. I have already been speaking for the people, as an American. We need to use common sense and intelligence and not just govern based on feelings and philosophy. At a recent Q and A in Royalton, my opponent answered many questions with I don’t know and or I’ll have to figure that out. Why is she running, if she doesn’t have a logical answer to our most pressing questions. Burning down cities, forcing experimental shots, election corruption, abortion up to and after 40 weeks, taking away our 2nd amendment, gutting our constitution and illegally shutting down businesses is very wrong.
4. Our entire nation is suffering from democratic policies. We need to cut taxes and wasteful spending. We need to put our resources into our communities, before sending them to other countries. We can’t heal the world, if our own country is falling apart. We need education to be about education not social issues. We need to bring manufacturing and job growth to the district. We need American jobs.
5. Give back the surplus to tax paying citizens. Stop wasteful spending and cut taxes.
6. Support law enforcement. Defund the police movement, which is supported by the democratic party, has caused the increase in crime. I am endorsed by the MPPOA and will work with them to ensure that our citizens have a safe state to live in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.